MAN hails FG’s work on 2nd Niger Bridge, 2020 Revised Budget

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, MAN, Anambra, Enugu and Ebonyi States, yesterday expressed satisfaction with the speed of work at the ongoing 2nd Niger Bridge.

MAN, however, expressed regrets that in spite of efforts being made by the Buhari administration on power, the sector has remained comatose with Industrialists still groaning under the negative effects of poor power supply and high tariffs.

In a statement through its patron and former chairman, Anambra, Enugu and Ebonyi States, Chief Aloysius Azubuike Okafor, MAN said that second Niger Bridge is no more a political gimmick, and therefore, expressed gratitude to president Muhammadu Buhari for his commitment towards the project.

Chief Okafor who is also the chairman of Zubee International Industries Limited Onitsha said that after visiting the various sections of the project, “I have been convinced that the project was being taken seriously by the Federal Government under President Buhari.

“I’m also convinced that the project would be delivered on schedule. I must commend President Muhammadu Buhari on the speed with which the project is being constructed.

READ ALSO:

“Second Niger Bridge project was no longer a political gimmick. It has changed from the political gimmick of the past to a reality project made possible by President Buhari.

“The project would not only decongest and reduce stress on the existing bridge but would tremendously promote business in the South East zone and Nigeria in general.’

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: