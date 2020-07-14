Man bags two years imprisonment for sodomising three boys in Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello – Kano

A thirty years old man identified as Umar Abdulrahman has Tuesday been sentenced to two years imprisonment by a Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Kano for sodomising three boys within the age brackets of 11 to 13 years.

The Presiding Judge, Muhammad Idris, sentenced the convict, Abdulrahman to 24 months in the correctional facility without the option of fine.

The convict, Abdulrahman, pleaded guilty to the one-count charge of the unnatural offense.

The prosecution counsel, ASP Badamasi Gawuna, had told the court that sometimes in the month of April, one Umar Tanko and Ahmed Bello, residents of Mundadu Quarters Kano, jointly reported at the Kumbotoso Police Division Kano a case of sodomy of three boys within the age brackets of 11 to 13 years.

Gawuna said the convict deceived and lured the three boys into his room situated at the same Quarters where he had canal knowledge of the victims through their anus one after the other and after which he gave them N50 each.

The offense contravenes the provisions of section 284 of the penal code.

