Man, 60, lures 8-year-old girl with N100, rapes her in uncompleted building

Kindly Share This Story:

By Wole Mosadomi

A sixty-year-old man, Haruna Lawal, who allegedly raped an eight-year-old girl after luring her with N100, has been arrested by operatives of the Niger State Police Command.

The suspect, said to be a scavenger, was arrested in Wushishi town, headquarters of Wushishi local government area of the state last Saturday.

It was gathered that the suspect had lured the eight-year-old girl, while she was hawking fish in the area, with the sum of one hundred Naira into an uncompleted building where he had canal knowledge of her.

The State Police Command Spokesman, ASP Wasiu Abiodun, who confirmed the incidence, said,” the suspect has been interrogated and had confessed to the crime and will be arraigned in court as soon as investigation is concluded.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: