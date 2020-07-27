Man, 30 bags life imprisonment for rape in Ekiti

Kindly Share This Story:

Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado-Ekiti

An Ado-Ekiti High Court on Monday sentenced a 30-year-old man, Ishau Gruma to life imprisonment for raping a 6 yrs old girl.

In his judgment, justice Adekunle Adeleye said the victim’s father’s statement, the medical report of the victim, the accused confessional statement, and his request for forgiveness, corroborate the fact that the prosecution has successfully proven the element of the offense of rape. “I find the accused guilty as charged and is hereby sentenced to life imprisonment”

The prosecutor, who is also the Ekiti State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Wale Fapohunda, said the act was committed on or about 20/7/2019 at Erio Ekiti in Ekiti West LGA of Ekiti state contrary to section 31(2) of the child’s right law CAP, C7 laws of Ekiti State of Nig. 2005.

The accused was first arraigned on 28/2/2020 when the charge was read and interpreted to him but pleaded not guilty.

According to the victim’s father, he was asleep when the accused came to his house and used the opportunity to lure the girl into a nearby bush and forcefully had sex with his daughter.

To proof his case, the prosecutor called 5 witnesses including the I.P.O and a medical doctor, exhibits tendered are the confessional statement of the accused and medical records.

The defendant spoke in his own defense through his counsel, Khadeejat Kolawole, and called no witnesses.

Vanguard

