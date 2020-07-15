Makinde’s strategy focuses on skills acquisition via agribusiness, investments initiative – OYO SDG Boss

Kindly Share This Story:

The Senior Special Assistant to Governor Seyi Makinde on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Hon. Kunle Yusuf, MON, has highlighted the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, UN- SDG’s place under the theme ‘Skills for the Future of Work’ to mark the World Youth Skills Day celebrated the world over today.

This is to showcase the opportunities and increasing youth skills to enhance their contributions to the SDGs and promote employment, decent jobs and entrepreneurship, among other actions.

Yusuf said the “UN General Assembly (UNGA) President and high-level government representatives in New York and US meet to mark the Third Annual World Youth Skills Day under the theme ‘Skills for the Future of Work.” He said, “participants stressed the importance of best practices and policies to address the skills gap and ensure that young people have the opportunities and skills to access quality jobs in rapidly digitizing economies.”

Yusuf said the UN Secretary-General’s Envoy on Youth, Jayathma Wickramanayake assured that increasing the number of youth with relevant skills for Employment, Decent Jobs and Entrepreneurship will help achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He said Wickramanayake called for the undertaking of greater and more coherent efforts to better forecast skills that will be required in the future and that tailoring of existing policies and initiatives to the digital era as well as ensuring flexibility to adapt them to changing workplaces, funding national youth policies are needed. He said she also underscored the importance of non-formal and informal education.”

According to Yusuf, “UNGA President, Peter Thomson said investing in young people is one of the most effective, long-term and exponential investments to achieve the SDGs.”

Observing that youth are the main beneficiaries of the SDGs, the president urged the harnessing of youthful enthusiasm and ingenuity.

He said, “To develop digital skills, there must be specific programmes to ensure that women and girls have access to education, health and employment opportunities, international cooperation and strategic partnerships.”

According to him, “These efforts will contribute, in particular, to SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic growth) and SDG 4 (Quality Education). Target 4.4 calls for significantly increasing the number of youth and adults with relevant skills.”

Yusuf said the vision of Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration to enthrone sustainable development in Oyo State derives from investments in Youth Skills Acquisition, ICT Infrastructure, Agribusiness Initiatives, and Human Capital Development.

He said the state government’s conscious strategic decision to align the State’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with the UN 2030 Agenda is highly Commendable.

According to him, “Particularly, the administration of Engr. Seyi Makinde values proposition in new initiatives for Agribusiness for the youths to compare favourably with global indices that ensure robust return on investments for Oyo State in the long term.”

“Therefore, our youths must be prepared to support government’s efforts in the realization of the set goals,” he concluded.

