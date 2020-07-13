Makinde proposes N3bn investment plan for water supply in Oyo

Kindly Share This Story:

As RUWASSA sets to repair 330 faulty boreholes in LGAs

By Adeola Badru

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has proposed a N3billion investment plan for water supply in order to find solutions to the water problems in major cities and rural areas of the state.

This was disclosed on Monday by the Chairman, Oyo State Rurally Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA), Engr. Najeem Omirinde while answering questions from newsmen in Ibadan.

Omirinde said, out of the N3billion water investment plan, N500million was dedicated to the repair of faulty public boreholes throughout the state to ease people of the burden of contributing money towards such purpose.

He added that he had contacted chairmen of all local government areas and their Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) to submit ten lists of such faulty boreholes in each community.

“Oyo RUWASSA has already contacted the chairmen of all the local government areas in the state to make a list of ten faulty boreholes in their areas for repair, this is to reduce the number of boreholes to be dug and be environmentally friendly and as well cut cost.”

“The governor has assured the people of the state of his readiness to make water available, both from the surface (dam) and from the deep ground, to ease the burden of our people’s quest for water.”

“Governor Makinde has set aside a N3billion water investment plan for an immediate solution for water problem in Oyo State and from this, the sum of N500million will be used for repair of faulty boreholes in all public areas.”

Engr. Najeem hinted that the governor has directed that every new borehole dug in public areas must be solar-powered so as to ensure the durability of the project.

He, however, called on the general public to write the agency whenever they wanted to request for digging of a borehole for public use or for private homes and businesses.

He noted that the cost of digging boreholes by the agency for private homes and businesses would be cheaper in comparison to the cost to be charged by private borehole-drilling companies.

