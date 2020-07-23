Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

Nigeria popular afro beat, reggae and highlife star, Obojiagbe Boston Francis has encouraged ladies to stick with their fiancé in his new song titled, ‘Mia’.

Francis with stage name Major B said that in as much as the man is hardworking, they deserve all the necessary support, “MIA is an emotional dancehall song, it was conceived when I was penniless and no one was there for me. Now that am successful, they are claiming to know me.”

“Some ladies abandon their relationships when there is no money, some ladies are impatient, so MIA is dancehall song with a message sent across as well that ladies should stick with their fiancé as long as he is hardworking.”

Francis who had dropped two songs in the past said that he derived inspiration while growing up, “I love listening to soulful music which inspired me a lot, artistes using their voice as a weapon to preach love in different ways really inspired me and still inspires me till this moment.

“The ultimate message with my music is love, I try to preach love to the world with my music through different ways. I create a sound for everyone, a sound that everyone can relate with. Consistency is the key and my fans should always expect new songs.

“Nigeria music industry has really produced bundle of talents out of which the likes of Bob Marley, Damian Marley and Burna boy is my role model. As an upcoming artiste, I believe with hard work and consistency I will get to my peak.”

