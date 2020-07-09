Mainz 05 looking to re-loan Liverpool’s Taiwo Awoniyi

Kindly Share This Story:

Mainz 05 are looking to re-loan Liverpool youngster Taiwo Awoniyi this summer, according to reports from the UK tabloid, Liverpool Echo.

Awoniyi has now returned to the club following his stint with the Bundesliga outfit who were ‘very happy’ with him.

Mainz’s director of football, Rouven Schroder, was impressed by the 22-year-old striker. As cited by Sport Witness who relay Kicker, Schroder said:

“Taiwo is a symbol of identification despite not being a permanent member of the club. He raised his voice internally to describe what the players could do for the club.

It simply shows what he’s like as a footballer but also as a human being. Although he was not in the squad due to the competition, he led every training session.

We told him we were very happy with him. “He went back to Liverpool on July 1st. We can imagine that he will continue under certain parameters.”

Another loan move could suit the youngster with game time at Liverpool likely to be limited.

This is the second time that Mainz 05’s director, Rouven Schroder, has publicly indicated the Germa club’s willingness to resign Awoniyi.

Last month following Awoniyi’s injury against Augsburg, Rouven Schroder claimed the club was in an ‘exchange’ with Liverpool over potentially re-signing the Nigerian.

He told German tabloid Bild back then: “I am very, very positive about him. “Taiwo never let himself down, always had his head up and the absolute will to improve was never negative. It is a symbol of how team sport works.

“We are in an exchange with Liverpool, that is an open position. “We are now waiting for the last games. Then we’ll see what the next steps are.”

Awoniyi last season played twelve matches scoring once in his loan spell at Mainz 05. He still has four years remaining in his Liverpool contract and is yet to make an appearance for the English champions.

