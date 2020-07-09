Maid brutality in Nigeria: Crimes on women by women

Kindly Share This Story:

By Okiemute Abraham

Never has there been a time in history when women’s rights have been so radically glorified than now. Rights laws and groups dedicated to the female cause in various parts of the world have done great in amplifying the voices of vulnerable women in our generation.

Even in Nigeria, abused women don’t lack needed attention from numerous rights groups, except, of course, the abuser is a fellow woman!

Violence on Women by Women

This situation is not obscure especially in a typical Nigerian home where two “mighty” females exist: “Oga Madam” and the Maid.

You can always tell who the maid is from a distance. She’s oftentimes a relative or a paid domestic staff usually between the ages of 5 to 18 (and above).

She’s the most unkempt in the house whose sole duty is keeping the house tidy. She’s the early riser who spends her free time doing chores she was paid to do.

Her efforts are never good enough and her mistakes are always deliberate before the eyes of Madam.

She has no human rights; only privileges and would most times pass for a scapegoat, a punching bag, and even a sex slave.

Recent cases have revealed the torture now inflicted on maids qualifies for scenes found in horror movies.

Of the numerous cases was that of a 10-year-old girl who was allegedly bathed in steaming hot water, pressed with a hot iron by her madam and left with untreated burns after she was accused of beating up her children.

In 2019, an 11 year- old from Awka, Anambra State was allegedly assaulted and fed with human dungs and cockroaches by her madam before she was rescued by an activist.

The lockdown did worse to a 19-year-old Benue maid, Joy Adole, who was allegedly tortured to death by a Lagos couple and hung to the ceiling after they claimed she stole a pack of noodles.

Most recently was the case of 10-year-old Nneoma Nnadi who escaped death by its whiskers in Enugu after she was tortured by her guardian with a pressing iron, had pepper inserted into her private part, had nails driven into her head twice and was locked up in a toilet.

Women, We Need To Talk!

The percentage of violence on women by women in Nigeria is gradually gaining a disturbing momentum.

Even though these cases resurrect on very rare occasions, it still doesn’t negate the fact that there are thousands of Joys and Nneomas scattered around the country presently, fighting for their lives and hoping to leave their misery alive.

What is even more disturbing and ironic is the fact that these same women who have their rights heavily guarded choose to conveniently deny others theirs.

A typical scenario of the biblical unmerciful servant who was forgiven of a greater debt but chose to harass his own debtor.

The world is way past the barbaric era of slavery and even though hiring a domestic staff in Nigeria is not unlawful (unless the person is below 18 years) no human has the right to dehumanize another.

Is your help a burden? Relieve him/her of their duties. Do you have anger management issues? Don’t hire help or be ready to face the wrath of the law. Overall, the Golden Rule: Do not do unto others what you would rather not have them do to you.

