Magu Probe: EFCC suspends 12 directors, top staffs

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on the directive given by the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation has suspended about twelve directors and top staff.

The action was said to be in connection with the ongoing investigation of the suspended EFCC boss, Mr. Ibrahim Magu.

The notice of suspension was communicated to the Acting Chairman of the Commission, Mr. Mohammed Umar, on Tuesday night.

However, there is anxiety in the commission on the suspension with some of those affected claiming that they were not directly involved in Magu’s administration.

Vanguard

