Magu probe: Allow investigation, prosecution to work, Buhari’s aide tells PDP

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — SENIOR Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu Tuesday cautioned the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to allow the process of investigation and prosecution of corruption allegation against the suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, to work and not to unduly agitating the public.

The presidential aide said President Buhari, who doubles as African Union (AU) Anti-Corruption Champion in Africa, has firmly assured Nigerians that he will not be deterred by baseless criticisms by the opposition in his determination to eradicate rampant, chronic corruption.

Fielding questions from State House correspondents on issues raised by the PDP since the beginning of the interrogation of Magu, Shehu, said the volume and reach of the anti-corruption crusade so far reflect what the PDP left behind.

He said corruption became so normalized by the PDP that they had difficulty defining what is “corruption” and “theft”.

Shehu praised President Buhari’s determination to end corruption in the country as responsible for the number of highly publicized charges and cases.

According to him, “The large number of cases, new and old, may appear to be daunting but PDP, which is now heckling the President, has forgotten that the party bequeathed this to the current administration. They had large number of cases they did not investigate and prosecute. ”

He expressed hope that the Judiciary would deal with the cases swiftly and satisfactorily, in a manner that would deter other would-be offenders.

“The current administration is handling many of the cases that the PDP should have dealt with and the new ones as they arise,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

