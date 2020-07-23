Magu prevented from submitting 34-page defence

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Ojelu

Suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, and his lawyer, Wahab Shittu, on Thursday, attempted to present a 34-page letter with 100 annexure to the Presidential panel investigating him, but were unable to do so.

Vanguard learned that Magu and his lawyer appeared before the Justice Ayo Salami-led panel around 1p.m. and were there till 6p.m.

He arrived at the Presidential Villa along with his lawyer, Shittu, and some aides.

However, only Magu and Shittu were allowed inside the main hall and they were there for hours.

The 34-page spiral-bound letter, with 100 annexure, including pictures, was intended to convince the panel that all the allegations levelled against him are false.

His lawyer, Shittu, told Vanguard on the phone that they were not allowed to submit their defence.

Although he did not say why, he told Vanguard, “we were not allowed to submit Magu’s defence today(Thursday). We will go there again tomorrow(Friday).”

Recall that Magu is being probed by the Presidential panel over recovered assets and monies seized from looters.

Last Monday, an attempt to submit the letter was turned down, and part if it noted that some of the recovered vehicles were auctioned to the Presidential Villa, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, the Federal Inland Revenue Service and others.

