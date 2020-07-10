Magu: 8th Senate has been vindicated for not clearing him — Senator Shehu Sani

Kindly Share This Story:

Hails Buhari, Malami for the arrest, probe

Says EFCC under Magu was nothing, but a private army for persecution, witch hunting

By Henry Umoru – Abuja

Senator Shehu Sani who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th Senate first on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC and later the Peoples Redemption Party, PRP, said on Friday that with the arrest and probe of the embattled Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, the 8th Senate has been Vindicated for not clearing him.

In a statement on Friday, Senator Sani who hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for his arrest and probe is a commendable step by the administration and the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, SAN.

According to the Senator, EFCC under Magu was nothing but a private army for persecution and witch-hunting, just as he alleged that the suspended EFCC boss was a dubious and fake anti-corruption Czar who was sustained by corrupt politicians within the ruling elite, worked for them and for himself.

Senator Sani who alleged that the anti’ graft agency under Magu is a citadel, a cesspool, a cathedral and castle of corruption, just as he stressed that Magu’s EFCC was a political consultancy outfit in the service of the corrupt, adding that he was a Man looking for corruption in Ghana while sitting on Ghana must go.

According to him, Magu worked for some politicians in office and himself and deceived Journalists and Civil Society OrganisationsCSOs to believe him and that during his time as head of EFCC, the agency was a scoop of human feaces coated with a facade of vanilla Ice cream.

The statement read, “On Magu EFFC embattled chairman arrest and the probe is a commendable step by the PMB administration and the AGF Malami.

“Its a vindication of the position of the 8th senate.

“Magu was a dubious and fake anti-corruption tsar who was sustained by corrupt politicians within the ruling elite; he worked for them and for himself.

“EFCC under Magu was nothing but a private army for persecution and witch-hunting. EFCC under Magu is a citadel, a cesspool, a cathedral, and a castle of corruption.

“Magu EFCC is a political consultancy outfit in the service of the corrupt. Magu was a Man looking for corruption in Ghana while sitting in Ghana must go. Magu worked for some politicians in office and himself and deceived Journalists and CSOs to believe him. Magu’s EFCC is a scoop of human feaces coated with a facade of vanilla Ice cream.”

Recall that the Senate, had 15th December 2016, first rejected the confirmation of Ibrahim Magu as the Chairman of the EFCC

According to the Senate then, it became imperative to reject his nomination because security reports about the person of Magu were not favorable for his clearance for the anti-graft agency’s top job and asked President Muhammadu Buhari who nominated him to immediately replaced him.

But then, the Red Chamber gave its approval for the nomination of the other four members of the board of the commission, whose names were sent alongside Magu’s.

The position of the Upper Chamber was read to newsmen in a prepared text by the then Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, and now Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, APC, Niger North after its closed-door session, which lasted about three hours.

Vanguard

