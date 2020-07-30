Madrid to host U19 Women’s Basketball World Cup in 2023

Kindly Share This Story:

Madrid will be hosts of the FIBA U19 Women’s Basketball World Cup 2023 FIBA confirmed on Wednesday. The event will take place from July 15 to 23, 2023.

A statement on FIBA’s website confirming the host read, “The Spanish Basketball Federation (FEB) has a strong history of hosting FIBA events with the recent FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2018 in Tenerife and the FIBA U17 Basketball World Cup 2016 for both men and women in Zaragoza.

“They will co-host the upcoming FIBA Women’s EuroBasket 2021 with neighbours France. This will be the first time for the city of Madrid to be hosting a FIBA event since the Final of the FIBA Basketball World Cup in 2014.”

The previous edition of the FIBA U19 Women’s Basketball World Cup saw the USA outplay Australia in overtime in 2019 in Bangkok, Thailand, winning the Final 74-70. A new trophy was presented in Bangkok to Team USA which featured a basketball sculptured in the shape of a rising star.

The next FIBA U19 Women’s Basketball World Cup is set to be played from August 7 to 15, 2021 in Debrecen, Hungary.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: