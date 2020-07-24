Liverpool midfielder’s house burgled during title celebrations

Kindly Share This Story:

Liverpool star Fabinho was the victim of a burglary while he was at Anfield celebrating the Reds’ Premier League title on Wednesday night – when the trophy was finally handed over.

Likely knowing the house would be unoccupied that night, as has been the case with a number of targeted footballer break-ins over the last few years, thieves stole items of jewellery and an Audi RS6. The car was later found in the Wigan area but Merseyside Police are appealing for information.

A police spokesman has confirmed that Fabinho and his family discovered that their home had been broken into when they returned, with the burglary estimated to have happened sometime between 3 pm on Wednesday afternoon and 4 am on Thursday morning.

The house has been examined by crime scene investigators, while police have also made CCTV enquiries in the local area. There is an additional appeal for any drivers that may have dash cam footage showing the stolen grey Audi being driven.

Anyone with potential new information is urged to contact @MerPolCC or call 101 quoting reference 188 of 23 July, or alternatively anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The house of former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard was broken into in 2007 while the Reds legend was playing a Champions League game. His wife and children were at home at the time and were threatened at knifepoint by the burglar, who was later sentenced to seven years in prison.

Sadio Mané has been the victim of burglaries twice in the last three years, while thieves also broke into Dejan Lovren’s house in 2017. Roberto Firmino’s house was scouted by criminals in late 2016, with the Brazilian robbed of an estimated £70,000 worth of jewellery, watches and clothes.

Pepe Reina, Dirk Kuyt, Jerzy Dudek, Daniel Agger, Peter Crouch and Robbie Keane are the former Liverpool stars who have previously fallen victim to similar heinous crimes. Various Everton, Manchester United and Manchester City players based in the north-west have also been burglary victims.

