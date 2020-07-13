Kindly Share This Story:

Liverpool got their title-winning celebrations back on track after beating Aston Villa 2-0 at Anfield. The win came after the Premier League winners surprised punters on Betway and other sportsbooks by receiving a thumping at the hands of former English Champions Manchester City. After the demolition, many sports commentators argued that JurgenKlopp’s men were suffering from a hangover.

The defeat is the joint heaviest a team that has been crowned Premier League champions has experienced.The champions-elect rediscovered their form with a win over relegation-threatened Aston Villa. The win did not come easy as Villa put on a fight and wasted several golden opportunities to take the lead. Eventually, it was Sadio Mane who broke the deadlock in the 71st minute.

Villa had several opportunities to level the scores but didn’t take their chances well. Liverpool budding star Curtis Jones sealed the win in the final moments of the game, bagging his first Premier League goal in the process. The goal wrapped up the action which kicked off with Aston Villa giving the 2019/2020 champions a guard of honor.

Klopp was not happy after the defeat to City. His anger could be seen in how he responded to simple questions from a reporter in the post-match press conference. The win on Sunday must have lightened his mood a little bit.

There were questions from sports commentators and bettors on Betway and other betting sites on whether Liverpool had the desire to go out and win against Villa. Many believed that after winning their first title in 30 years, their business was done for the season. The doubts were addressed by the fighting spirit in the team to win against Villa.

The win ensured Liverpool maintained their home unbeaten record this season with 17 wins in 17 matches. The win also keeps the club on track to beating the current Premier League points’ total record. The current record holders are Man City’s “Centurions” of the 2017/2018 season. The Centurions were the first premier league club to reach the 100-points mark.

To beat the 100 point record, Liverpool have to win their remaining five matches to reach 104 points. They’ll have to overcome Burnley at Anfield, which is a winnable fixture on paper. But Burnley are also fighting for a spot in next season’s European Championship. This match will not be as easy as it looks on paper for Liverpool.

Liverpool also have to beat Chelsea at Anfield and Arsenal at the Emirates. Chelsea are in a top-four battle with Leicester, Manchester United and Wolves. At this point, every point counts, and Liverpool will have to be at their best to beat the in-form Chelsea.

Arsenal also have a mathematical chance of reaching the top four. There is also a possibility of the fifth Premier League team qualifying for next season’s Champions League. This decision depends on the outcome of Manchester City’s appeal to the European competition’s two-year ban. So Arsenal are taking every match seriously at the moment, as seen in their performances.

Liverpool still have some work on their hands before the season ends with tough matches in their fixture. However, punters can put their money on Liverpool winning their last game against Newcastle to end the season in style.

