Lifeline as LG Chair moves to secure abused Enugu girl’s future

…We’re going for direct prosecution — POLICE

By Dennis Agbo

REPRIEVE has come the way of 10 years old, Miss Nneoma Nnadi who was abused by her foster parents that drilled nails into her head and used electric iron to inflict body injuries and inserted pepper into her private part.

Chairman of Igbo-Etiti LGA, Mrs Nkechi Ugwu-Oju has agreed to pick her medical bills, as well as secure a better future for her.

Meanwhile, the Enugu state police command has disclosed it’s resolve to quickly arraign Mr and Mrs Moses Ozougwu that abuses the child.

The command spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe in a statement, on Saturday, said that “The Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmad Abdur-Rahman has instructed the Area Commander to launch a thorough investigation and prosecution of the suspect, her husband and any other culpable accomplices to the crime.”

The council Chairman, Mrs. Ugwu-Oju condemned the inhumane and bestial treatment meted to Miss Nnadi.

“This is inhumane and devilish. This is the height of irresponsibility and sheer wickedness. Security agents should ensure that justice is done on the matter. The culprit should not go unpunished.

“I have established contact with the girl’s mother and notified her of my readiness to pick her hospital bills and provide a lifeline for the little girl to enable her continue her education. I am sending a delegation to visit the little girl at the Parklane Hospital where she is receiving treatment,” Ugwu-Oju said.

She advised parents to be mindful of people they give out thier children to live with, stressing that Nneoma’s case has exposed what some housemaids pass through in the hands of their bosses and relations.

“There is need for parents to be very cautious in handing over their children to some wicked couples as housemaids. There is need for circumspection. Child molestation and abuse is becoming too rampant again, despite the existence of the Child Right Act,” Ugwu-Oju advised.

