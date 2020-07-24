Liberian Civil war, hardship, influenced my style of music – Jels Quiah

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victor Arjiromanus

Popular Liberian singer and song writer, Jels Quiah, has said that as a result of his experience during the Civil war in Liberia, and other hardships he faced in life, he now uses his music as a tool to heal the world and give hope to the down trodden.

According to the singer, the style of his music stems from his personal experience of hardship since he was born.

“I came from a rocky background, from poverty in the slums, experiencing war, getting into fights and all that. I faced several traumatic situations in my life. When I was only two years old, I had a life-threatening tragic car accident which almost took my life. I was in Coma for a very long time. It was only by God’s grace, I learnt to Crawl, use my hands, chew, etc.”

“Another remarkable situation I experienced in my life, was the Liberian second Civil war in 1999 that claimed over Three hundred thousand lives. My Mother took me to a refugee camp where we stayed with thousands of other people for protection, we saw hardship and lived in fear. After some time, we relocated to the United states after we were handpicked for a Refugee Resettlement program, Lutheran Children and Family Services for better life in the US.”

When Jels and his mother came to the U.S. the first stop was Philadelphia, until November of 2002 and then eventually moved to California in 2019 where the reinvention of Jels Quiah the Afro Beat artist began.

The singer who started making music at the young age of 14, said he would use music to make a positive mark in Africa and the world as a whole and give hope to thousands of people out there, facing one challenge or the other.

He said; ‘ I want to heal the world and give people joy with my music and show them that anything is possible. My goal in life is to make it possible for my Mother to live her life stress-free, financially free, and to be Joyful. I want to be able to help and give back to many people as possible and provide jobs for people.”

Jels has released several song to the delight of many of his fans. His latest single has DMW’s Boss, Davido, while Nigerian Superstar singer Ice Prince featured on the new remix of his previously released single ‘Unction’.

The song which was produced by Walshy Fire is one of Jels 2020 singles as he hopes to drop a full body of work soon.

Vanguard

