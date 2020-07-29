Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Leverkusen teammate discusses potential Chelsea move for Havertz

On 3:41 pmIn Sportsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Hamman urges Harvetz to consider Chelsea over Man United
Kai Havertz can be sure the Bayer Leverkusen dressing room is a safe haven from talk of a big-money move to Chelsea.

The 21-year-old Germany international has dazzled in the Bundesliga and could follow a similar path to that taken by Timo Werner, who left RB Leipzig at the end of the German football season to move to Stamford Bridge.

ALSO READ: Alisson discusses loving life and football at Liverpool

Reports have claimed there is firm interest from Chelsea but that Leverkusen are holding out for a fee of around £90million for their star youngster.

Havertz’s team-mate Nadiem Amiri said the Leverkusen players are letting the winger go about his business without being pestered about more transfer talk.

“We don’t want to talk about it at all. In the dressing room we are very relaxed,” Amiri said. “Nobody would go there and speak to him and ask: ‘What are you doing now?’

ALSO READ: Community Shield confirmed for August 29 at Wembley

“The boy can handle that himself.”

Speaking to SPORT1 in an Instagram interview, Amiri said there would always be “a few jokes” and stressed he hopes Havertz “makes the right decision” about his future.

“But we need Kai!” he added. “We must leave his head alone.”

Fotmob

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!