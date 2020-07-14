Leggo logistics berths in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Ebirim

In order to provide better, safer, and affordable logistics services, Nigerian premium logistics company, Leggo Logistics has launched in Lagos.

The company which kicked off operations on Monday, July 13th, 2020, is the latest in the country to go after solving the logistics and last-mile delivery problem.

Also read:

The registered courier company with a digitalized technologically based dispatch outfit, enables retailers and customers to move parcels and goods with ease.

According to the Chief Executive Officer – Leggo Logistics, Peace Onuorah, the company partnered with a reputable outsourcing human resource firm to provide professionally trained drivers who would provide optimum and premium services to customers. “Logistics is a huge part of E-Commerce and the life-wire of every business.

We are here to bridge the gap and to sort out issues most delivery companies haven’t been able to address in the Lagos market. Online retailers across the country can seamlessly integrate the solution into their e-commerce platforms to explore the marketplace for their delivery services.” Onuorah said.

Leggo Logistics provides the technology platform as web and mobile apps, allowing the efficient ordering, tracking and delivery of packages to customers.

The delivery solution addresses the shortage of logistics assets to meet the growing demand for courier express parcel market in Nigeria.

Leggo Logistics currently runs deliveries within Lagos. Customers can make and track orders via the app.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: