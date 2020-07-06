Leah Sharibu’s father vindicates Reno Omokri from APC’s allegation

Kindly Share This Story:

Nathan Sharibu, the father of Leah Sharibu who was one of the 110 Schoolgirls abducted from their school in Dapchi by the terrorist Boko Haram group in February 2018 has disproved the allegation by the All Progressives Congress (APC) party that the former aide to Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri did not remit the proceeds from the fundraising Movement, #FreeLeahSharibu, to him.

He said that, contrary to the claim, Pastor Omokri did send the proceeds to him.

Omokri had appeared on Channels TV Sunday Politic’s programme which discussed and compared the government of President Muhammadu Buhari and that of former President Jonathan in terms of economy, security and anti-corruption fight.

However, Pastor Omokri was accused by a member of the APC and political economist, Ayo Oyalowo who was also featured in the programme, of failing to remit the proceeds from the fundraising movement he launched to help the Sharibus.

But Mr. Sharibu, in an audio clip available to newsmen, vindicated Pastor Omokri from the allegation describing the allegation as the handiwork of wicked people. While in a phone conversation with Pastor Omokri, Mr. Sharibu confirmed that Pastor Omokri did help his family with huge funds and that the said proceed was sent to him through the Christian Association Of Nigeria, CAN, president in Dapchi. In the audio clip of the phone conversation, Leah Sharibu’s father said the money was sent directly to his bank account.

He, however, urged Pastor Omokri to disregard the allegation as it is untrue.

Reacting to the allegation, Pastor Omokri who says he was heartbroken also expressed displeasure at the APC government for what he described as an attempt to smear his image. He said he has not made a penny for himself from his campaign for the Sharibus, but that he has spent his own money touring the world to meet with world leaders to pressure the Nigerian government to effect the release of Leah Sharibu.

