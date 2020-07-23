Leading E-commerce firm, Chiji14xchange unveils brand ambassadors

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

On Friday 17, July 2020, Chiji14xchange officially signed Uchemba Williams and Cute Abiola as its brand Ambassadors to represent the brand through advertising, marketing, and promotional campaigns that will support the creation of more awareness of the brand.

Speaking at the unveiling, Odum Chijioke John said, “It is with much pleasure we formally announce the appointment of Uchemba Williams and Cute Abiola as the new Chiji14xchange Brand Ambassador.”

“As Cryptocurrencies develop over the next ten years, they can become part of everyone’s lives, solving many of the issues currently associated with existing authorized currencies as the adoption of Bitcoin and other Cryptocurrencies will lead to financial inclusion, economic growth, and financial freedom. This partnership is set to help so many people embrace this development especially in Nigeria,” he added.

Uchemba Williams, is a famous Nollywood actor, movie producer, model, comedian, philanthropist, entrepreneur, motivational speaker, and television personality with a distinctive panache. Cute Abiola on the other hand, also known as Lawyer Kunle is an entertainer, a popular Instagram comedian known for his unique and outstanding performance.

They are both delighted to join the Chiji14xchange team and believe they can impact the brand by embracing and portraying the concept and the technologically advanced features of the Chiji14xchange platform and how it can help individuals trade easier and faster at their comfort zones.

“Apart from being the No. 1 exchange firm in Nigeria, we at Chiji14Xchange understands that our audience are young trendsetters and so is Williams Uchemba and Cute Abiola fans, bringing Williams and Cute Abiola in as part of the team is a welcome development from all of us at Chiji14Xchange,” said the Chiji14xchange Sales / Marketing Manager, David Obisesan.

Chiji14xchange has proven to be a driving force in the development of the Cryptocurrency trading system as the platform has been adopting the use of some financial integration and technologies as well as effective PR strategies and are going further in creating more advanced and beneficial Cryptocurrency trading systems including affiliate systems.

Chiji14xchange as the brand name implies is a prominent exchange firm that runs an online platform created for the exchange of Bitcoin and Gift Cards. Chiji14xchange is based in Nigeria and provides services across Africa. It is a major player in the Cryptocurrency trading landscape by connecting users in possession of digital currencies or gift cards to trade with live agents on the platform who will process their transactions.

To find out more about Chiji14xchange or join the trading platform, visit www.chiji14xchange.com, or download the Chiji14xchange Mobile App available on Google Play Store and the iOS App Store.

