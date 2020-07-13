Breaking News
Lawyer Urges Buhari, Lawan, others to halt alleged N15 billion payment to NDDC contractors

A legal practitioner, Mr. Godwin Ojeh, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Nigerian Senate, Ahmed Lawan, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Femi Gbajabiamila to stop the alleged payment of N15 billion to NDDC contractors.

Ojeh in a statement made available to journalists yesterday in Benin City said “There is no greater danger to the development of the Niger Delta region than the payments for fictitious contracts’’

’It is necessary for the National Assembly and the executive arm of government to adopt a collective position on the allegation of corruption in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC)’’.

