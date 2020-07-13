Lawmaker calls on Senators, Reps to shelve annual recess for electoral, constitutional reforms

Kindly Share This Story:

By Tordue Salem – Abuja

A member of the House of Representatives, Muda Lawal Umar representing Toro Federal Constituency of Bauchi State, has advised the National Assembly to suspend their 2020 annual recess and concentrate on the passage of several proposed amendments to the 1999 Constitution as well alterations to the Electoral Act.

The lawmakers gave this advice on Monday, through a press statement.

He argued that it was better for the National Assembly to put the interest of Nigeria above their personal interests to see through the electoral and constitutional reforms.

“If the National Assembly proceeds and thereafter returns from its proposed annual vacation in September, the distinguished Senators and members of the House of Representatives may not have the requisite time to debate and pass the Constitutional reforms as well as the Electoral (Amendment) Bill before the 2023 general elections and that passing the Electoral (Amendment) Bill now would go a long way in curbing the types of anomalies that preceded in the 2019 general elections.

“The electoral reform is crucial at this moment as it would not only strengthen the integrity and legitimacy of our electoral process thereby preventing electoral violence but would also guide and protect the sanctity of Nigeria’s Democracy,” he said.

There are over 80 proposed amendments to the 1999 Constitution and several proposed alterations to the Electoral Act, waiting to be passed by both Chambers.

Though the Spokesman of the House, Rep. Benjamin Kalu (APC-ABIA) had promised that the items will be considered in the legislative year, beginning from September.

The House of Representatives is expected to embark on a seven-week recess this week.

