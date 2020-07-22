Lawan urges executive on timely presentation of 2021 budget

Kindly Share This Story:

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Wednesday, urged the executive arm of Government to work on the estimates for the 2021 budget to ensure its timely presentation to the National Assembly by the end of September this year.

Sen. Lawan stated this in his remarks after referring President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2021 – 2023 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper request to the Senate Committees on Finance; and National Planning for further legislative work.

The Senate President charged the committees to engage the Ministry of Finance, Budget, and National Planning on the MTEF/FSP request and stressed the need for the panel to lend its support where necessary to Revenue Generating Agencies towards meet expected revenue targets.

The Committees were given four weeks to report back to the Senate.

“The request of Mr. President C-in-C is referred to the two committees, Senate Committees on Finance; Budget and National Planning, with Finance as the lead Committee.

“This Senate is giving the Committee four weeks within which to work very closely with the Ministry of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, and particularly engagement with the revenue-generating agencies where we are expecting them to meet their targets.

“We need to ensure that they have all the support that they require from the National Assembly, particularly the Senate to meet their targets.

“Meanwhile, the executive should continue to work on the preparations for the 2021 budget, and by this, we are also equally committed to ensuring that we receive the budget estimates at the end of September and that we are able to consider the budget and get it passed before the end of December to repeat what we did for budget 2020,” Lawan said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: