The National Democratic Front (NDF) has called on the National Assembly leadership to initiate the process of recognizing the Service Chiefs and other well-deserving members of the Armed Forces in the fight against insurgency.

NDF said it arrived at this conclusion after extensive consultation with stakeholders in the critical security sector.

According to the group, this singular act would serve as a morale booster to the Service Chiefs who have displayed “patriotism, commitment, and dedication to the cause of our fatherland”.

In a statement signed by Secretary-General, Dr. AbdulKadir Bolaji, on Thursday, the group hailed the military heads for the formulation of sound policies and the strategic implementation of quality innovations in the operations of the Armed Forces.

It called on Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila to lead by example by instituting the process of honouring the Service Chiefs in the country in recognition of their sustainable efforts in preserving the territorial integrity of Nigeria.

The group, however, warned those passing scathing remarks on the military heads to end their political campaigns which are against the interest of the nation.

The National Democratic Front, a civil society organization, wishes to lend its voice to the invaluable efforts of the service chiefs in the country in the fight against terrorism and other acts of criminalities in the country.

We have followed events closely and states that indeed the Service Chiefs have displayed an unalloyed commitment in service to our fatherland through the formulation of sound policies and the strategic implementation of quality innovations in the operations of the Armed Forces of the federal republic of Nigeria.

It is instructive to state that the various critics of the Service Chiefs in Nigeria have been borne mostly out of ignorance given the reality of where we are coming from in the war against terrorism in Nigeria and where we are today.

That our military has continued to toy day and night towards protecting the territorial integrity of Nigeria is indeed commendable and worthy of appreciation from critical stakeholders that includes the hallowed legislative arm of government, the National Assembly.

We are consequently taken aback that our national parliamentarians have not considered it appropriate to initiate the process of recognizing the Service Chiefs and other well-deserving members of the Armed Forces of the federal republic of Nigeria for their display of patriotism, commitment, and dedication to the cause of our fatherland.

The Service Chiefs in Nigeria have been outstanding in their leadership roles in ensuring that the various threats posed by the Boko Haram terrorist group are curtailed to the barest minimum.

The National Democratic Front after extensive consultation with stakeholders in the critical security sector wishes to state that the contributions of the Service Chiefs in the past five years have seen to the numerous gains recorded in the theatre of operations in North-East Nigeria.

We also wish to state that those that have been passing scathing remarks about the efforts of the Service Chiefs in the security architecture in Nigeria do not undertake such ventures with the purest of intents but instead motivated by political considerations, which is in most instances against our national interest.

It is expedient that the efforts of the Service Chiefs in the country are recognized and honoured by the National Assembly as a way of encouraging them to continue to give their best in service to our fatherland.

This is especially so because we are all witnesses to how upon assumption of office, President Muhammadu Buhari appointed credible and highly experienced officers from the various services as Service Chiefs and with a matching order to address the various security challenges in the country.

Consequently, they indeed hit the ground running and to date, they have continued in such fashion hence the need for recognition of their noble efforts. The National Democratic Front wishes to advise members of the unsuspecting general public not to be carried away by pockets of lone wolf attack by the terrorists and their paymasters to draw public attention to vilify those we are ordinarily supposed to support in service to the country.

The National Democratic Front firmly holds that the Ahmed Lawan led National Assembly can lead by example by instituting the process of honouring the Service Chiefs in the country in recognition of their sustainable efforts in preserving the territorial integrity of Nigeria.

It is our considered opinion that in other climes of the world, the Chief of Army Staff would have been awarded the highest honours in the country for his acts of heroism and avowed commitment to defending Nigeria through the effective coordination of the command structure in the Theatre of Operations in North-East Nigeria against the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist group.

The National Democratic Front wishes to call on the National Assembly in Nigeria to take up the challenge in honouring the Service Chiefs in the country for their invaluable contributions to peace and development in Nigeria.

It is our firm belief that such a recognition would not only spur the Service Chiefs to continue to give in their best, it would also serve as a means of encouraging others in leadership positions in Nigeria to put the interest of the country first and above personal interest.

The efforts of the Service Chiefs in the country have indeed been exemplary in all ramifications and should serve as a model for commitment, dedication, and sincerity of heart and purpose in service to the country.

Vanguard News

