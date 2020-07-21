Late Edo speaker’s wife still in abductors custody

Kindly Share This Story:

…As Edo Assembly mourns Garuba

By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

Contrary to reports in the media, Mrs Hassana Garuba, the wife of the late Speaker of Edo state House of Assembly, Alhaji Zakawanu Garuba, abducted weekend, is yet to be freed by her abductors.

Mrs Garuba was kidnapped along with her driver Saturday evening at Kabba junction on the Abuja-Lokoja road, Kogi State on her way to Auchi, Edo State for the funeral of her husband, who passed away earlier in the day at the National Hospital, Abuja.

A source in the family told Vanguard yesterday: “Contrary to the reports in the media, she (Mrs Garuba) has not been released. Her abductors have been discussing with the family, they first asked for N20 million but they later reduced it to N15 million. The family members are all running around to raise whatever they can get.

Meanwhile, the leadership of Edo state House of Assembly has described the death of Garuba as a painful development.

A statement by the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Hon Frank Okiye prayed that God grants the family of Garuba the fortitude to bear the loss.

Garuba was a two-time Member of Edo State House of Assembly, on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

While in the House, he served as chairman of the House committee on judiciary, human rights, and legal matters. He became Speaker in 2007.

