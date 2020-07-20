LagosPhoto Festival unveils ‘Home Museum’ project

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prisca Sam-Duru

For the first time since the inception of the LagosPhoto Festival organised by the African Artists’ Foundation, AAF, the event will be held digitally, an innovation necessitated by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Presenting the eleventh edition of the annual LagosPhoto Festival during a virtual conference held Thursday, the organisers disclosed that the 2020 edition continues with the theme of “Rapid Response Restitution”, a concept developed by AAF Director, Azu Nwagbogu and, historian and Associate curator at the KW Institute of Contemporary Art Berlin, Dr. Clémentine Deliss. The festival features Guest Curator, Nigerian cultural historian, Dr. Oluwatoyin Sogbesan.

With “Rapid Response Restitution”, LagosPhoto20 takes an unusual and participatory approach to current discussions on the return of Africa’s cultural heritage to the continent.

This year’s edition is unique with its concept of “Home Museum”, an inclusive digital exhibition co-created by citizens in Nigeria and internationally who are invited to produce a fast shutter retrieval of their personal and family’s cultural heritage.

These are moments from the past, captured with the aim of helping restore and preserve lost memories. The objects of virtues captured are to be submitted to the organisers of the festival.

A minimum of six photographs and a maximum of twelve with full name, age, contact information, and a short description for each of these objects, their importance to the participant and his/her family, is the requisite for participation. The deadline for submission is July 31, 2020.

During the conference moderated by Wunika Mukan, Mr. Azu Nwagbogu said that the concept of restitution has become a recurrent thematic focus of a lot of his project in the past two years.

On how to participate in the programme, he said, “You don’t need to have a professional camera; you may use whatever device you have- a smartphone is fine. The idea is to “shine your eyes” on our homes as if they were museums. We invite you to take part in building this new virtual Home Museum”.

Nwagbogu noted further that as we go about our busy lives, we often forget the small things worth preserving which we call objects of virtue, adding that these objects of virtues are worth preserving due to their importance to the individual, family, and home.

According to him, “Some treasures we use every day, some we keep, some we hold close, some we lose, and some are simply forgotten and not preserved at all.

For example, a watch passed down from a father to his child, an Ibeji doll, a piece of woven cloth from our grandmother, an old photograph or newspaper cut-out, a souvenir from the last city we visited, the first mobile phone we owned, or a medal won at a sports competition. All these evoke memories and tell stories about our culture and history in ways we don’t always recognise’’.

Preparing the minds of intending participants of the Home Museum project, Dr. Clementine Deliss, who was in Nigeria in February, recounted her experience during the visit. She also shared some of the pictures taken at the National Museum in Benin, Abeokuta, and Ibadan as well as other private museums.

