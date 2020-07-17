Lagos warns against fake COVID-19 job vacancies

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

The Lagos State Government on Friday warned against social media reports about job vacancies at the State COVID-19 Isolation Centres.

In a statement signed by the Director of Public Relations, State Ministry of Health, Mr. Tubosun Ogunbanwo, said the vacancy advert did not emanate from the state government.

The statement reads in parts, “The attention of the Lagos State Government has been drawn to an advert making the rounds especially on social media about job vacancies at COVID19Lagos Isolation Centres.

“We wish to categorically state that this vacancy advert did not emanate from the Lagos State Government, the Ministry of Health, or the COVID19Lagos Incident Command System.”

“We believe this is the work of fraudsters and mischief makers who are bent on exploiting the COVID19 pandemic situation to swindle unsuspecting citizens who are willing to volunteer in the war against the global pandemic of their hard-earned resources.

“Citizens are therefore advised to disregard this job vacancy advert in its entirety and rely only on official communication channels of the Lagos State Government and the Ministry of Health for news and information on COVID19-Lagos Response.

“We are also currently investigating the source of the unsolicited advert and we assure citizens that the Lagos State Government will do all in its power to apprehend the authors and bring them to book.

“Citizens are encouraged to desist from sharing any suspicious or unverified news or information on COVID19Lagos and bring the same to the notice of the State Government for necessary action,” the statement stated.

