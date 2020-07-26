Lagos set –up e-commerce hub, Ileya marts for farmers, residents

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government said plans have been concluded to create an e-commerce hub, a platform for agriculture producers in the state in hygienic conditions for export purposes.

The State Acting Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, disclosed this on Sunday, during the inspection tour of venues of the Eko City Framers Market at St. Georges Primary School, Falomo, Lagos and Opebi Primary School, Opebi, aimed to provide a conducive environment and affordable prices for shoppers in preparation for the forthcoming Eid-el Kabir Festival.

Olusanya said that the hub will be located in a central location where all the certification of production would take place.

“We are trying to set up hubs or platforms where we are able to get our producers to come together to be able to produce in sanitary and hygienic condition for us to be able to get organisations like SON, NAFDAC to do a sort of assessment on the items been produced for us to be able to export.

“Essentially, we want to be able to make it easier for our producers, to be able to produce in a way that they do not have to go through many channels to certify their products. We want to make our certification take place in one location and then they can easily export,” she stated.

Olusanya, said plans were also on to create an enabling environment for agric-business and producers to ensure the ease of doing business in the state.

“Talking about app-tech and e-commerce, we have a platform for that in the Eko City Farmers Market, which is supposed to connect the producers to the consumers and whosoever want to buy along with any value chain that exists already.

“We know that there are several other platforms as well, like oja.ng; we have food.ng and a lot of platforms exist already to try to connect producers to the consumers,” she said.

“In August, we will be having our stakeholders’ engagement virtual just to try to see what is ongoing with the terrain in the agric space and to be able to see whatever challenges they have and how we can mitigate all and be able to offer solutions to them.

“Also, we have the Lagos State Entrepreneurship Programme (LAP), in Araga, we will be commencing with the next batch in August and part of their syllabus is the e-commerce section just to try to encourage them, that it is not just about the physical interaction between yourself and the consumer or whosoever is buying.

“But to ensure that they can also set up e-commerce platforms they can sell regardless of the time or the situation,” Olusanya said.

Also speaking, Mr. Gbolahan Yishau, member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, representing Eti Osa Local Government, said that the state government has done a lot during the COVID-19 pandemic, though the pandemic is still on.

The Executive Chairman, Onigbongbo Local Council Development Area, Mr. Francis Oke, in his remarks earlier, commended the initiative of the Ministry of Agriculture, saying, the market would ease the pressure of going to the open market to shop for their needs during the festival.

He said the market would be held for five days in the LCDA in order to give more people, more farmers, and producers to showcase their produce.

