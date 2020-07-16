Lagos opens portal to recruit 700 doctors, other health workers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

To tackle the acute shortage of doctors in all the state-owned health facilities, the Lagos State Government has opened its portal for the recruitments of 700 doctors and other health workers yesterday.

Vanguard gathered that the exercise was to fill the vacant positions in its 27 General Hospitals for efficient healthcare delivery.

The State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said on Tuesday that the approval was given for the Health Service Commission to employ over 760 health workers of which 400 would be doctors in line with the government’s commitment towards addressing shortages of health workers.

Sanwo-Olu stated said the exercise would be done in batches to ensure compliance with coronavirus safety measures, adding that, the first batch of recruitment will be concluded soon after which the second batch will take off.

Confirming the approval, the state Health Service Commission, Dr. Muyiwa Eniayewun

Announced, announced the commencement of recruitment exercise for medical professionals into General Hospitals across the state.

The Commission said that interested applicants could proceed to its recruitment portal: Jobs.lagosstate.gov.ng and apply for vacant positions as listed on the portal.

“The decision to fill the vacant positions in the 27 General Hospitals across the State followed the approval granted by the State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to increase the staff strength of medical personnel in the hospitals.

“Some of the vacant positions for employment opportunities include that of Medical Consultants, Medical and Dental Officers, Pharmacists, Nursing Officers, Pharmacy Technicians, Dental Therapists, and Dental Technicians

“The recruitment portal: Jobs.lagosstate.gov.ng will only be accessible for three weeks from 12 noon on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, to 12 noon on Wednesday, August 5, 2020,” the statement read.

The Commission, however, said that submission of forms in its office by applicants would not be entertained as part of measures to mitigate the spread of the deadly respiratory disease currently ravaging the world.

Vanguard

