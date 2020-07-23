Lagos East Senatorial District Elections: The APC’s ‘Arithmetics’ of confusion and the need to re-present Princess Oyefusi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Deyemi Benson

The 2019 elections have come and gone but we must be bold enough to ask questions and educate the people generally on the need to always protect their votes.

Comparing results signed by PDP agents to what the INEC announced simply confirmed real ‘concoctions’ of results. Some of the ‘concocted’ results in some specific Local Government Areas in favour of the APC outnumbered the total number of registered voters.

The entire arrangement was a total sham which didn’t reflect the true wishes of the people for their preferred elected candidate. Apart from the illegal ‘arithmetic’ of INEC, numerous multiple voting was a ‘normal thing’ all around.

Whichever way, Ikorodu, that produced the PDP candidate, Princess Oyefusi had over 15,000 ‘concocted’ scores added to ‘helping’ the APC candidate to winning. Same was also done in Kosofe Local Government Area.

Considering the poor ‘arithmetical’ scope of these manipulators, the total no of votes declared in some of these Local Government Areas were far above the total no of registered voters. This is not just absurd but very crazy!

Princess Oyefusi was massively supported by the people of Ikorodu and other areas under the Lagos East. She won a few wards, won her own polling unit and numerous adjoining polling units around her ward in Ikorodu. Her support base cut across party lines. This is quite encouraging. She sincerely did very well and kudos must be given to everybody that made it real.

For her brilliant showings during the 2019 elections, the PDP National Headquarters appreciated her via a letter written and tagged; MESSAGE OF HOPE AND CONGRATULATIONS for making the PDP very proud.

As a public analyst, I will simply advise that the coming election is winnable if the PDP won’t allow ego, infiltrators and intra-party crises beneficiaries to hijacking the systems.

They must learn to work as a team and ensure that wasteful spendings across board by all aspirants for the tasks ahead are prevented.

Comrade Deyemi Benson writes from Ikorodu.

Vanguard

