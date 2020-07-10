Breaking News
Lagos discharges 50 COVID-19 patients, including 26 foreigners

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government, on Friday, discharged 50 more patients from various isolation facilities across the state, having recovered fully and tested negative for COVID-19.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who is the Incident Commander, made the revelation, adding that patients include:13 females and 37 males, including 26 foreign nationals.

According to Sanwo-Olu, “today, Friday, 13 females and 37 males, including 26 foreign nationals, were discharged from our isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients — six from Agidingbi, 14 from Eti-Osa (LandMark) 22 from Onikan, one from Vidic and seven from LUTH Isolation Centres — were discharged after full recovery and testing negative to COVID19.

“Remember, it is now a criminal offence in Lagos State to go out without using a face mask. Let’s continue to adhere strictly to all public advisories given by government #ForACOVID19FreeLagos.”

Vanguard

