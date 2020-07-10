Lagos discharges 50 COVID-19 patients, including 26 foreigners

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government, on Friday, discharged 50 more patients from various isolation facilities across the state, having recovered fully and tested negative for COVID-19.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who is the Incident Commander, made the revelation, adding that patients include:13 females and 37 males, including 26 foreign nationals.

According to Sanwo-Olu, “today, Friday, 13 females and 37 males, including 26 foreign nationals, were discharged from our isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients — six from Agidingbi, 14 from Eti-Osa (LandMark) 22 from Onikan, one from Vidic and seven from LUTH Isolation Centres — were discharged after full recovery and testing negative to COVID19.

“Remember, it is now a criminal offence in Lagos State to go out without using a face mask. Let’s continue to adhere strictly to all public advisories given by government #ForACOVID19FreeLagos.”

