Lagos discharges 45 recovered COVID-19 patients, including 4 foreigners

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government on Sunday discharged 45 more patients from various isolation facilities across the state having recovered fully and tested negative for COVID-19.

The state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who is also the Incident Commander, who revealed this said the patients include: 18 females and 27 males including 4 foreign nationals to reunite with their society.

According to Sanwo-Olu, “Today, Sunday, 45COVID-19 patients; 18 females and 27 males including four foreign nationals were discharged from our Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients; 19 from Eti-Osa (LandMark) 11 from Onikan and 15 from Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, Isolation Centres were discharged after full recovery and testing negative to COVID19.

“This brings to 1,740, the number of COVID19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged from our isolation facilities.

“Remember, it is now a criminal offence in Lagos State to go out without using a facemask. Let’s continue to adhere strictly to all public advisories given by government #ForACOVID19FreeLagos.”

