Lagos discharges 29 COVID-19 patients, including 5 foreigners

Lagos discharges 42 COVID-19 patients, including 10 foreigners
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government on Tuesday discharged 29 more patients from various isolation facilities across the state who have recovered fully and tested negative for COVID-19.

The state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who is also the Incident Commander, who revealed this said the patients include: Seven females and 22 males including five foreign nationals were discharged from Isolation facilities.

The patients; 6 from Gbagada, 1 from Agidingbi, seven from Eti-Osa (LandMark) nine from Onikan, and six from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital Isolation Centres were discharged after full recovery.

According to Sanwo-Olu, “The patients; six from Gbagada, 1 from Agidingbi, seven from Eti-Osa (LandMark) nine from Onikan and six from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital Isolation, IDH, Centres were discharged after full recovery. Don’t be caught off guard.

“Take responsibility against COVID19 by wearing facemasks, observing physical distancing, practicing hand hygiene, and use of multivitamin to support your immune system.”
“Stopping community spread of COVID19 begins with you, let’s stay safe,” Sanwo-Olu urged.

