Lagos conducts over 55,000 COVID-19 tests, as 175 die

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday said Lagos State had tested a total of 55,152 samples for COVID-19 pandemic as at July 14.

The NCDC announced the figures in its COVID-19 Situation Report for July 14.

It said that out of the 199,016 COVID-19 sample tests conducted in the country, Lagos had conducted the highest number of sample tests.

On the chart list for the tests, NCDC said Lagos was followed by Abuja with 23,169 tests, while Kano and Oyo States, including Edo, conducted 19,916, 12,414 and 9,359 tests respectively.

The agency said that Lagos State recorded 128 new COVID-19 infections from the 463 confirmed infections reported in the last 24 hours from 17 states.

According to NCDC, the new infections increase the state’s confirmed COVID-19 cases to 12, 711.

The health agency noted that 19 patients, who were treated and had fully recovered were discharged on the reported day, making 1,935 COVID-19 patients discharged in the state.

According to it, 10 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours in five states: Delta has three; Edo, Kwara and Lagos has two deaths each, while Enugu State recorded one death.

It said that the new deaths had increased the numbers of COVID-19 related mortality in Lagos to 175.

The data by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) showed that there were 612,586 confirmed COVID-19 cases on the continent, with over 307,069

recoveries and 13,519 deaths.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria

