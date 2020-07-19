Lagos conducts over 53,811 COVID-19 tests ― Commissioner

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi has said that over 53,811 COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the state. So far, a total of 13,346 were confirmed positive for the COVID-19 in Lagos.

Giving an update on his Twitter handle. Abayomi said out of 759 COVID-19 tests carried out in Lagos on 18th of July, 2020, 115 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed in Lagos.

He said a total of 164 persons are being treated in the public and private Care Centres across the state.

He regretted that an additional death was recorded in the state Saturday bringing number of total number of death to 191.

#COVID19Lagos Update As at 18th of July, 2020.

He said: “8,656 of the confirmed cases are being monitored in communities by the COVID-19 Lagos response.

Abayomi said many have either fully recovered or positively responding to treatments.

According to him, 2,141 active cases in communities are yet to turn up for admission in COVID-19 Lagos Care centres.

“One additional #COVID19 related death was recorded bringing the total #COVID19 related deaths in Lagos to 191.

“To take responsibility is not rocket science, it’s quite simple!

“All you need do is regular handwashing physical distancing and maskup,”

“It’s our collective responsibility to stop the spread of COVID-19 so we can stay alive together for a greater Lagos. We can do it. Let’s continue to stay safe for a greater Lagos”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

