Lagos clears air on wharf landing fees controversy

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

THE Lagos State Government has claimed that the state’s Wharf Landing Fees Collecting Authority has legal backing to collect fees from vehicles cleared at the ports in Lagos.

Chairman of the Authority, Prince Gboyega Salvador-Adebayo, made this claim following trending story on the social media about the Authority’s alleged illegal clamp down on 15 assorted vehicles recently cleared at the port.

Speaking through the Public Affairs Officer of the Authority, Oputeh Michael, Salvador-Adebayo stated: “I will categorically state that members of the Nigeria Licensed Customs Agent, ANLCA, and other maritime unions are fully aware of the wharf landing fees collection by the Lagos State Government.

“Immediately after leaving the ports, trucks, buses and cars are expected to pay the fixed fees stated in the Law, which are known to the agents. The agents claimed they pay N200 and they issued a receipt, I will equally state that the least of the wharf landing fees is N300 for cars and we don’t issue receipt we only give stickers; the agency only issues receipt to those that pay penalty to the state government account.

“Any person in possession of goods on which wharf landing fee is chargeable, whether as owner, shipper, transporter or agent shall be liable to pay the amount prescribed in the schedule in the law.

“The wharf landing fees collectors are not thugs as claimed by the agents and other maritime union, they are collecting revenue on behalf of the Lagos State Government and majority of them are graduates from the Nigeria higher institutions.”

