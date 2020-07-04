Lagos chief, Shabi refutes land grabbing allegation 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nnamdi Ojiego

The Asiwaju of Kirikiri Town and Apapa, Chief Babalola Shabi, has refuted claim made against him by one Ayorinde Adedoyin, who accused him of being a land grabber.

Adedoyin had claimed that Shabi took over his father’s landed property at Magbesa Street, Kirikiri Town Lagos.

He made the allegation against the Lagos chief on social media.

However, Shabi, in a chat with Vanguard, stated that he bought the said land from the Alahun Royal Family, who he said were the ancestral owners of the land, located at the left side of Magbesa Street in Kirirkiri, in 2009.

He added that he was informed at the time of purchase that Adedoyin’s father had once leased the land from the family with an agreement that the land would not be leased out or sold to any other person.

Shabi added that he was informed when purchasing the land, that Adedoyin’s father, violated conditions of the lease agreement he entered with the family.

Shabi said: “I went to the Lagos State High Court after I discovered what was going on and got an order from the court to take full possession of my land. The land I bought from the Alahun Family on Magbesa Street is 4.6 acres is the matter I took to court. Adedoyin also filed an application before the court after I had taken possession of the land and the court ruled that we should come before it and explain why the land should not be given to me. Adedoyin went to the social media to disparage my person, calling me a land grabber, after I paid off the debt his father was owing based on the lease agreement he entered with the Alahun Royal Family. I am not a land grabber. I am a genuine businessman, if he has issues with me on that land we should meet in court.”

When Vanguard contacted Ayorinde, he said: “We have a land in Kirikiri town. My father had a lease agreement with the family and we have a title over the land at the Lagos State Government Registry, and I started using the land which is a waterfront land to park my vessels. Mr. Shabi has tried several times to buy the land. There is an email from the previous king’s son where he told me that Mr. Shabi was offering him money to buy the land. My family name is big and we cannot allow it to be dragged in the mud. We have gone to court to inform the court what is going on that land.”

