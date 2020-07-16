Labaran Maku’s Nephew, two others kidnapped in Nasarawa

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama – Lafia

Gunmen Tuesday night invaded a private residence in Gudi the home town of the state governor, Abdullahi Sule in Akwanga Local Government of Nasarawa State killed one, kidnapped the elder brother of the former minister of information, Labaran Maku.

Also kidnapped are an Immigration officer, Salisu Usman, and his wife.

A witness, who spoke on account of anonymity, said that the gunmen stormed the town in their numbers at about 9 pm firing sporadically to scare the youths of the area who had wanted to resist the invasion.

According to the eye witness, one person was killed in the attack which report said lasted for hours.

“They besieged the house which is near the railway crossing, gained access into the house and kidnapped an officer of Nigeria Immigration Service, (NIS), Salisu Usman and his wife at 9 pm”, the eye witness said.

When contacted, Comptroller of Immigration in Nasarawa state, Zainab Lawal confirmed the incident.

According to Zainab, “a Nigeria Immigration Officer, Superintendent Salisu Usman, and his wife were abducted at gunpoint and his sister was shot dead by the gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.”

Attempts to get the reaction of the police in the state proved abortive as the Police spokesman, ASP Ramhan Nansel could not be reached at the time of filing this report.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: