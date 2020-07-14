Laba foods unveils Jaiye Kuti as brand ambassador

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

GOLDBRIDGE Foods Limited, makers of Laba Foods has unveiled one of the leading Yoruba popular actress and film producer, Jaiye Kuti as the company brand ambassador.

Speaking at the unveiling, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Goldbridge Foods Limited, Mr. Akinkunmi John said that as a company that is known for originality, freshness and naturalness the new ambassador is an icon that represent what the company stand for.

He said: Our vision is to be the leading household brand in the next three years and for us to do that as a premium brand, we need a super start that believe in our aims and objectives which informed the choice of Mrs. Jaiye Kuti who is known for originality.

Laba Foods offers different variants ranges from poundo yam, unripe plantain flour, beans flour, smoked cat fish, Garri Ijebu, rice flour, picked whole beans among others. We represent products that is fresh, natural and wholesome for consumption. All Laba Foods products offers nutritional value and healthy food choices.

Laba Foods products aimed to address three main issues, easy to prepare indigenous packaged food, minimized turnaround time in the kitchen and contribute to the development of Nigeria while offering job opportunity.

Appreciating the gesture, Laba Foods Brand Ambassador, Mrs. Jaiye Kuti said that she accepted the offer to be brand ambassador because of what the company represent and the quality of their products process.

I dont just embrace the offer to be ambassador because of financial gain, I must do my own independent findings. Having went through the production process of Laba Foods on several occasions and convinced with the quality of their products, I hereby recommend it for general consumption because it is safe and healthy.

Earlier, the General Manager of Goldbridge Foods Limited, Olatunji Opeyemi said that all their products are satisfied by NAFDAC, we believe so much in standard and our products are not only market in Nigeria but also outside the country.”

