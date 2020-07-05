Breaking News
La Liga: Madrid secure vital win against Bilbao

On 3:28 pmIn Sportsby
Madrid, La Liga
Real Madrid’s Spanish defender Sergio Ramos (L) celebrates with Real Madrid’s Brazilian forward Rodrygo after scoring a goal during the Spanish League football match between Athletic Club Bilbao and Real Madrid at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao on July 5, 2020. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP)

Sergio Ramos scored his 22nd consecutive penalty on Sunday as Real Madrid held on for another 1-0 win over Athletic Bilbao to inch closer to winning La Liga.

Ramos’ fifth goal in seven games since the restart gives Madrid a seven-point lead over Barcelona, who play later on Sunday away at in-form Villarreal.

Anything but a victory for Barca would surely leave them too much to do with four games remaining, especially as Madrid own the superior record head-to-head.

