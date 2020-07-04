Kogi: Court of Appeal upholds Gov Bello’s election

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri – Abuja

The Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal, on Saturday, upheld the election victory of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

The appellate court, in separate unanimous judgements by five-man panel led by Justice Adamu Jauro, dismissed four appeals that challenged the return of Governor Bello as valid winner of the gubernatorial election that held in the state on November 16, 2019.

The appellate court held that the appeals, which sought to upturn earlier verdicts of Kogi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal that affirmed Bello of the All Progressives Congress, APC, as the winner of the governorship contest, lacked merit.

The court said it found no reason to dislodge the decision of the tribunal that the petitioners failed to prove their case to warrant the nullification of the Independent National Electoral Commission’s declaration that governor Bello garnered the highest number of valid votes cast at the election.

Consequently, the appellate court, dismissed the four appeals that were filed against INEC, governor Bello and APC, by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the Actions People’s Party, APP, the Social Democratic Party, SDP, and the Democratic People’s Party, PDP.

