Klopp opens up on CAS reversal of Man City’s Euro ban

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp feels Manchester City getting their Champions League ban overturned on Monday was not a good day for football.

City had been banned from UEFA competitions for the next two seasons prior to their appeal against the sanction to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

In February, the Premier League club, who consistently denied wrongdoing were accused of committing “serious breaches” of UEFA’s club licencing and financial fair play (FFP) regulations.

But a positive appeal verdict saw their ban quashed and City must instead only pay a fine of €10million, reduced from €30m, for failure to assist UEFA adequately in its investigations.

In response, Klopp expressed his support for UEFA’s FFP system and what it attempts to achieve. “I don’t know if I can answer. It’s a serious subject. Not speaking in my native language is a problem. I don’t think it was a good day for football yesterday, to be honest,” he told reporters ahead of his side’s match against Arsenal on Wednesday.

“FFP is a good idea. It is there for protecting teams and the competition so that nobody overspends and have to make sure the money they want to spend is based on the right sources.

“It is not up to me to judge this and I don’t. I just hope we stick to this FFP system and I hope it stays as it kind of gives borders where you can go to and that is good for football.

“If no-one has to care anymore it makes the competition difficult.

“I’m from Germany, we have a club basis, not an owner one. You have to get your licence every year.

“I just think we should all stick to FFP rules. I really hope it stays. It gives some borders. If the richest clubs and countries can do what they want to do, then that makes it difficult.

“That would lead to a world league, it would depend on who owns the clubs and not the names of the clubs. Then you have a kind of Super League so it makes sense we have these [FFP] rules.”

Klopp did concede there was one advantage of the decision from a Liverpool perspective.

He added: “From a personal point of view, I am happy City can play Champions League as they have 10 or 12 games less if not and no other team would have had a chance in the Premier League.”

