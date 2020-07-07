Klopp: Mane’s transition to greatness mirrors Liverpool growth

Kindly Share This Story:

Sadio Mane’s progress to become a “world-class player” mirrors the transition to greatness made by Liverpool, according to Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds secured their first Premier League title this season and have a record points tally in their sights, needing 12 more to eclipse Manchester City’s total of 100.

This stunning 2019-20 campaign follows hot on the heels of last season’s Champions League triumph, with Klopp establishing his side among Europe’s most feared teams.

And the German believes no player better sums up the strides Liverpool have made than Mane, who moved to Anfield from Southampton in June 2016.

Mane’s 22 goals last term saw him share the Premier League’s golden boot with team-mate Mohamed Salah and Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, while the Senegalese has 16 this season.

Klopp said: “In the last three years, this team made progress, massive steps.

“We talked about young players but the other players brought us to where we are. Sadio is a good example of that.

“Remember this unbelievable talented boy we took from Southampton. Outstanding skill-wise lacked consistency. People thought, not sure he’s worth it, but we were sure.

“Consistency is key. The level he performs is unbelievable. Defensively, offensively, he’s a fantastic player.

“He came as a young boy and developed here. We were lucky to be around at a time like this. Sadio is a good example for the improvement for the whole squad.

“From a really good player to a world-class player. It is great to have him here.”

