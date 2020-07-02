Klopp expects 3 clubs to challenge Liverpool for 2020/21 title

Kindly Share This Story:

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that he expects Chelsea, Manchester City and even Manchester United to all challenge the Reds for the Premier League title next season, seemingly refusing to rest on his laurels despite this season’s a record-breaking triumph.

Liverpool have walked the league in 2019/20, at one time holding a 25-point lead over their closest rivals, and securing the title last week with a record seven games to spare.

But the Reds will only have a chance of retaining the Premier League title next season if they take their challengers seriously and refuse to allow complacency to creep in.

ALSO READ: Special NBA video game cover to feature Kobe Bryant

Thankfully for fans, Klopp appears to already be well aware where the threats are coming from.

“City will be strong next season, United will be strong next season, Chelsea will be strong next season,” the boss said as he faced the media ahead of Thursday night’s game in Manchester.

“The three of them, it’s obvious – City is just an outstanding team, United are in outstanding shape, Chelsea are in really good shape and is doing some interesting business.”

United and Chelsea in particular are emerging as possible contenders. The former look like a different side since January and are unbeaten in their last 15 games in all competitions, while Chelsea have already brought in Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner for next season.

ALSO READ: City to find out Champions League ban fate July 13

Klopp is also refusing to discount others from the race.

“Tottenham will not sleep, Arsenal will not sleep, Leicester will be there. The thing is, we have to play 38 games and who wins most of them can win the league,” he explained.

“That happened now for us the first time, so we will not defend the title next year we will attack the next one. That will be difficult enough but we are in the same situation as other teams, it’s just what we achieved last week is something for the history books.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: