Breaking News
Translate

Kebbi state first lady to speak at Media Women forum Webinar

On 1:14 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Kebbi

Dr Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, Kebbi State First Lady is the Guest Speaker at Media Women Forum Webinar taking place on Saturday July 25 at 6 pm via zoom.

According to a statement signed by Olori Janet Afolabi, the First Lady will be speaking on Covid 19 Implications: Mitigating the Effects on Gender-Based Violence.

Also read: How Osun ‘nurtures’ Health complications for women in face of COVID-19

The Webinar will also examine the rising cases of rape and domestic violence as part of measures aimed at finding solutions to the social vices

Media Women Forum is a group of senior female Editors, Media owners, Broadcasters and Media Lecturers within and outside Nigeria. It was founded to champion the cause of Women.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!