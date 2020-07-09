KD Biz Hub committed to helping people benefit from crypto currency- Ngige Chukwuebuka

Kindly Share This Story:

KD Biz Hub Ltd is an online company that uses its platform to allow clients carry out their daily transactions with ease and security.

The company which initially kicked off as an online data sales company for data purchase, cable TV subscriptions and electricity bill payments has now grown and expanded to include offering various products and services such as sale of iPhone and Samsung products on its online store, sale and purchase of crypto currency, redeeming of gift cards including Amazon, Zelle, Steam and other gift cards.

Speaking on how far the company has come, the founding CEO, Ngige Chukwuebuka Emmanuel said; “As a result of the persistent need to improve the company, by giving customers the best products/services and stay relevant by making transactions more efficient, we most recently launched our website where customers can make personal transactions with the ease of their debit card and from the comfort of their homes.”

Adding, he shed light on the importance of Bit Coin and how it is changing the narrative of financial transaction around the world.

“With time, bit coins will be used to fuel cars, top up mobile data which KD Biz Hub is already working on, using bit coin to send payments to other banks and withdraw bit coins as cash. Therefore, bit coin definitely is a profitable market for the future and if everybody would be properly educated on the use of bit coins it would help to foster proper use of the crypto currency and ensure that the country is not left lagging behind during this digital age.”

“KD Biz Hub Ltd also believes that all these can only be achieved with the help of the Nigerian government. If the government can grant the certain permissions required to fast track the development and use of crypto/digital currencies in trade and as a means of payment, bit coin use will most definitely skyrocket, he said.”

“Again, because people get sloppy and sometimes make the mistake of recharging bulk airtime, we also purchases bulk airtime, relieving people of that stress. As if that is not enough, KD Biz Hub recently introduced the KD Biz Hub Referral SME program where customers can earn from referring their friends and family to their website. Once the referee makes a transaction on the KD Biz Hub website he/she gets 2–5 % cut of whatever amount being transacted by the referee.”

“The company website allows the use of bit coins to make daily transactions by providing a suitable platform where customers can make personal transactions with the ease of the debit card and from the comfort of their homes. KD Biz Hub is looking to make the bit coin evolution process smooth by providing services to popularize the crypto currency.”

“KD Biz Hub is currently running a training program to educate people on the use and benefits of cryptocurrency. Nigeria should definitely not be left behind in this digital wave and as the world and bit coin evolves, why shouldn’t we?”

Vanguard

