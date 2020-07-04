Kano to build N2b inland dry port, to establish Anti-Corruption Institute

Kindly Share This Story:

By Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

Kano state Executive Council has approved the sum of N2.31 billion for the provision of infrastructure at the proposed site for the development of Inland Dry Port at Zawachiki in Kumbotso local government area of the state.

Briefing newsmen on the outcome of the weekly council meeting held at the Government House in Kano, the state commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba says the council also revisited the issue of the light rail project and revalidated the N1 billion aspect of design works earlier approved in 2017.

Garba stated “the council equally approved the amended external loan of €684.1 million for the project.

“The council has also approved the establishment of Kano state Anti-Corruption Institute as part of the administration’s effort to strengthen its fight against corruption.”

“The sum of N429.3 million has been okayed for the 2020 Routine Immunization Work Plan and approval has also been given for the release of the sum of N11.34 million for the conduct of Batch ‘C’ N-Power enrolment exercise to be coordinated by the Office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

During the council meeting, which is the 12th into the second tenure of the administration of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, the Report of the COVID-19 outbreak response was also deliberated on.

Vanguard

