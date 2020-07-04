Kano LG polls: Ganduje repositions APC party structure for victory

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello, Kano

Ahead of the Local government areas elections in the state, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has embarked on repositioning of the ruling party, All Progressive Congress party structure in the 44 local government areas and grassroot to give it resounding victory at the polls.

The Governor’s decision to carry out the overhauling was informed after critical assessment of how the party faired during the 2019 gubernatorial election, which went into a run-up.

A statement by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, said Ganduje met in batches with all leaders of Caucus committees from all the 484 wards and 44 local governments at Africa House, Government House, Kano, and where he examined and cross-examined party’s performance and membership behaviour at the last gubernatorial polls in the state.

Anwar said the Governor had set up several committees such as reconciliation committee among others to go round all the Wards and local governments to further strengthen all party structures and membership behaviours.

He quoted the Governor as saying, “You are directed to go to all nooks and crannies of our local governments, wards and down to polling units and see to the good working relationship with all party members. That will ensure timely strengthening of our great party, the APC.

“We are doing this on a Zonal basis, that is, Senatorial zones, we have two powerful committees at each of the three zones. One committee would be receiving reports from local governments and the other committee would be receiving a report from Wards.

“Meaning we have two committees per Senatorial zone making them Six Committees. All the committees will now bring their collected reports to the Central Committee.

“For coherent use of all the collected reports, the governor said the party would have a compendium of a Mega Report, which would be analyzed and put to use. You know that our party is a party that is people-centred and for the overall development of our state and the country in general.

“All the committees were given a period of three weeks to submit the report. It is through these expected reports among many other strategies that the state governor would employ methods to reposition the party in the state for better performance against elections to come henceforth.

“As an extension of the meetings, Ganduje, met with all Chairmen. Secretaries, Treasurers, Youth Leaders and Women Leaders of the ruling APC from all the 44 local governments in the state.

“From the grapevine, stemming from the party’s grassroot, it was learned that, with the party’s strategic disposition, courtesy governor Ganduje and the party leadership in the state, APC is more strong and viable to face any elections head-on with all courage, focus, determination, commitment and patriotism.”

Meanwhile, it was gathered that a date for the forthcoming local government polls in the state is yet to be announced.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: